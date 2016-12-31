South Koreans Start New Rally Demanding Park’s Resignation

TOKYO (Sputnik) – The rally takes place in the central areas of the capital city with police fearing clashes, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Seoul has been witnessing the rallies aimed at making Park leave the office for almost 10 weeks in a row. According to the estimates of the rallies’ organizers, over 10 million people have taken part in the protests, which continue despite the announcement of the president’s impeachment.

The South Korean parliament decided to impeach Park on December 9 after it transpired that the president's close friend Choi Soon-sil, who does not hold any official posts in the government or the president's administration, edited the texts of the president's speeches and possibly used her ties to Park for her own financial benefit. Choi, as well as two former officials from Park's administration, has been arrested and accused of corruption and abuse of authority.

The Constitutional Court has six months to decide upon the validity of the parliament's impeachment of Park. If the impeachment is recognized as valid, presidential elections should be called within two months.