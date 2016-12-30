Register
18:48 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Vatican City

    China Wants Vatican to Mend Fences With Beijing, Ditch Taiwan

    © Flickr/ Giampaolo Macorig
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 14412

    China is ready to engage in constructive dialogue with the Vatican and is hopeful that the Holy See will take practical steps to mend fences with Beijing, a senior Chinese official said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Italy
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev
    Russia and the Vatican: Why the Holy See Seeks Cooperation With Moscow
    Wang Zuo’an, Director of the State Administration for Religious Affairs, made the overture in an address to the participants of China’s National Catholic Congress.

    Earlier, the Vatican held out hope for a normalization of relations with Beijing following its criticism of the recent ordainment of Catholic priests by Chinese bishop.

    In an interview with Sputnik China, Ren Yuanzhe, an expert at China’s Diplomatic Academy, underscored the importance of normal relations with the Vatican.

    “China and the Vatican are trying to improve bilateral ties and Wang Zuo’an statement is fresh proof of Beijing’s dersire to mend fences with the Holy See. In 2014, on his way to South Korea, the Pope sent his best wishes to President Xi Jinping and expressed a strong desire to visit China,” he said.

    China’s Catholic community has been growing fast and Beijing’s effort to promote religious freedoms in the country has not been lost on the Vatican.

    “That’s why China, as a major power, pays so much attention to restoring ties with the Vatican,” Ren Yuanzhe said.

    While reiterating the two sides’ shared desire to seek mutually-acceptable compromises, Wang Zuo’an underscored Beijing’s wish to see the Vatican breaking diplomatic ties with Taiwan and recognizing the island as part of mainland China.

    The Vatican is the only European state that maintains no diplomatic relations with China over the issue of Taiwan.

    Lyubov Afonina, an expert with the Institute of the Far East in Moscow, said that the problem of Taiwan in China’s relations with the Vatican will be solved when Beijing grants the Pope the right to veto candidacies for Chinese Catholic bishops presented him by Beijing.

    Alexei Fenenko, an international relations expert at Moscow State University, believes that Beijing will hardly agree to what could either be seen as its outright defeat or decisive victory.

    Chinese Catholics ordained a new bishop for the first time in three years, marking a thaw in relations between China and the Vatican, the New York Times newspaper reported Wednesday.
    © Sputnik/ lya Pitalev
    First Catholic Bishop in 3 Years Ordained in China With Pope's Approval
    “It will take time for this mutual interest in resuming ties to mature, otherwise it is not clear why they really need each other,” he told Sputnik China.

    He added that in 2017 China will be looking for a new chance to mend ties with Europe and Latin America, especially in the face of US pressure that is bound to increase after Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

    “Because Latin America is one of the world’s few remaining Catholic strongholds and Donald Trump is going to enter the White House, China wants to to play a bigger role in the part of the globe. Hence its desire to improve ties with the Vatican, which Beijing sees as its window on Latin America.”

    Taiwan too is trying to expand its foothold in predominantly Catholic Latin America.

    On January 7 Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen will start a nine-day tour of Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Salvador.

    In June she visited Panama and Paraguay, which Taipei fears could eventually give up diplomatic ties with the island in favor of establishing formal relations with mainland China.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    First Catholic Bishop in 3 Years Ordained in China With Pope's Approval
    Tags:
    Catholic stronghold, US perssure, mutual interest, compromises, fence-mending, Lyubov Afonina, Ren Yuanzhe, Wang Zuo'an, Tsai Ing-wen, Alexei Fenenko, Pope Francis, Donald Trump, China, Vatican
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok