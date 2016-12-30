China's Central Bank to Continue Moderate Monetary Policy in 2017

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Trefilov Recent Ruble Appreciation to Contribute to Inflation Slowdown – Central Bank

BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to the statement, the regulator will continue closely following the latest trends and developments relating to capital flows in the global and domestic economy, as well as the developments in the finance sector.

"The Bank will continue its moderate monetary policy," the statement reads.

The bank intends to maintain the level of liquidity, continue lending activities with cash, increase social finance and improve the credit system.

China's economy has recently experienced significant turmoil, with growth rates at record lows, an increasingly volatile stock market and the yuan sliding against other currencies.

In January, China reported its 2015 GDP increase to be the lowest in over 20 years, while its exports fell by 2.8 percent and imports decreased by 14.1 percent. In late April, the State Council of China announced a number of measures to support foreign trade, including the extension of export credit insurance and increase in tax refunds to exporters.