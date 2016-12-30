Total of 5 High-Ranking Kurdish Activists Arrested Across Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Three KCK activists were arrested in the eastern province of Diyarbakir, the Daily Sabah media outlet reported, citing a statement of the country’s Interior Ministry.

© AFP 2016/ BERTRAND LANGLOIS Kurdish PYD Not Invited to Join Syrian Ceasefire Deal

One more activist was arrested in the Sanliurfa province, while another one in the southern province of Antalya.

All five Kurds are charged with establishing and running an armed terrorist group and being members of such group.

Three other people were detained in the southern city of Mersin. They are suspected of preparing to make explosives. Twelve people more were detained in the southern province of Kahramanmaras for alleged PKK and KCK links.

Tensions between Ankara and Turkish Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of terrorist attacks, allegedly committed by the Kurdish organization, considered a terror group in Turkey.