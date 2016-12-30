Turkish Troops Kill Daesh Military Commander in North Syria

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The statement added that Daesh had exploded a car in Syria's town of Dabiq that had been liberated from Daesh by the Turkish Armed Forces.
"According to the information received from reliable sources, on Thursday the aerial operation of our Air Force has resulted in the death of one of the major Daesh military commanders in Syria Ebu Husen Tunusi, who has been sent from [Daesh-occupied Syria's] Raqqa to Al Bab," the statement obtained by RIA Novosti said.
The operation has been widely criticized by both the Syrian Kurds and the country's legitimate government, who have accused Turkey of violating Syria's territorial integrity.
