Turkish Troops Kill Daesh Military Commander in North Syria

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The statement added that Daesh had exploded a car in Syria's town of Dabiq that had been liberated from Daesh by the Turkish Armed Forces.

"According to the information received from reliable sources, on Thursday the aerial operation of our Air Force has resulted in the death of one of the major Daesh military commanders in Syria Ebu Husen Tunusi, who has been sent from [Daesh-occupied Syria's] Raqqa to Al Bab," the statement obtained by RIA Novosti said.

© AFP 2016/ Bulent Kilic Turkey Troops Killed About 1,170 Daesh Fighters During Euphrates Shield Operation - General Staff

On August 24, Turkish forces, backed by US-led coalition aircraft, began a military operation dubbed the Euphrates Shield to clear the Syrian border town of Jarabulus and the surrounding area of Daesh. As Jarabulus was retaken, the offensive continued southwest.

The operation has been widely criticized by both the Syrian Kurds and the country's legitimate government, who have accused Turkey of violating Syria's territorial integrity.