Another Human Case of H7N9 Bird Flu Reported in Hong Kong

BEIJING (Sputnik) – "The patient travelled to Shenzhen and Zhongshan since December 13 and returned to Hong Kong via Lo Wu on December 16. He claimed that he came across mobile stalls selling live poultry in Zhongshan," the Hong Kong Centre for Health Protection (CHP) said in a Friday release.

The infected individual, a 70-year-old resident of Hong Kong first showed symptoms on December 26 and was admitted to isolation ward at the United Christian Hospital (UCH) on December 28, according to CHP.

"His sputum specimen collected on December 28 was received and confirmed yesterday (December 29) to be positive for influenza A(H7N9) virus by the CHP's Public Health Laboratory Services Branch (PHLSB). The patient is now in stable condition and has been transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital for further management," CHP said in its statement.

On December 25, a 75-year-old man died from bird flu in Hong Kong.

On Thursday, the Shanghai Municipal Health and Family Planning Commission reported the second, in nine days, case of a human infection with the H7N9 strain of bird flu in Shanghai.

The first case of a human contracting avian influenza virus (bird flu virus) of the H7N9 strain was registered in China in March 2013. China has been imposing bans on poultry imports from affected countries. Curbs are already in place against some 60 nations, including Japan and South Korea.