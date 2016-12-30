Man Arrested in Sydney on Suspicion of Plotting New Year’s Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The 40-year-old will appear in court on Friday, The New Zealand Herald said, adding that a residence in inner Sydney has been searched in connection with the arrest, as well as a storage facility where certain documents and hard drives were found.

Last week, police arrested several people in Melbourne on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack on Christmas Day in the capital of Victoria state.

Earlier this month, two Sydney men were sentenced to 20 years in jail for plotting an Islamic State-inspired terrorist attack in the Australian capital.