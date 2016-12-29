Register
00:35 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Taiwan High School Students Stage Nazi Parade

    Taiwan High School Principal Resigns After Students Hold Nazi Parade

    © Youtube/TIME
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    223904

    On Sunday a high school principal in Taiwan resigned after his students staged a Nazi-themed parade.

    A cosplay event held on Friday saw Hsinchu Kuang Fu High School students carrying swastika banners and wearing Nazi uniforms, as a result Cheng Hsiao-ming stepped down as principal. 

    The former principal apologized for letting the event happen under his watch in his letter of resignation, and said that the school would be releasing a list of officials responsible for the event, including Liu Hsi-cheng, the homeroom teacher.

    The list will not include the names of students who took part in the parade. School administrative duties will now fall to Huang Duen-huang, who was already slated to replace Cheng as principal in February 2017. 

    Commemorative marker, placed 2001 by the Jewish American Society for Historic Preservation, showing original building design with domes that were removed in the 1930s remodel of the building
    © Wikipedia/ Montanabw
    US Lawmakers, Officials Pledge to Foil Neo-Nazi Rally in Montana

    Cheng said that the school will address the incident by educating students on the horrors inflicted by the Nazi regime and the pain that symbols like the swastika can cause its victims and their descendants.

    The school will bring in officials from the Israel Economic and Culture Office, and show students films centered around the Holocaust, including Life Is Beautiful and Schindler’s List.

    The Israel Economic and Culture Office posted a statement to Facebook following the incident, saying, "It is deplorable and shocking that seven decades only after the world had witnessed the horrors of the Holocaust, a high-school in Taiwan is supporting such an outrageous action as we witnessed yesterday at Hsinchu Kuang-Fu Senior High School." 

    National Action
    © REN TV . national-action.info
    UK Authorities Ban Neo-Nazi Group National Action

    According to Liu, an Arab-themed parade was originally suggested, but, after two rounds of voting, students settled on the Nazi theme. He wanted to respect their decision, but warned them that this would be a controversial topic. Liu regrets not vetoing the students’ decision.

    Photographs posted to Professional Technology Temple, an online academic bulletin board in Taiwan, show students wearing red armbands on their school uniforms while one student sits atop a tank giving a Nazi salute.

    The Taipei Times quotes a statement from the country’s Presidential Office calling the parade "disappointing" and "regrettable." "We feel it is extremely disrespectful to the Jewish people who had been victims of the oppression perpetrated during wars, but more importantly, it highlighted ignorance about history…The responsibility of an education facility is to teach students that peace and diversity did not come easily. The freedom of thinking should be based on justice and respect, rather than misconduct," it said.

    The office added, "Education authorities should require the school to shoulder responsibility by seriously reflecting on the incident, understand and improve education in related fields of study and apologize to the countries it offended."

    Related:

    Furious China Reiterates Warning to US Over Taiwan President Visit
    Taiwan Mainland Spokesman Urges US to Stick to 'One China' Policy
    Taiwan President to Visit US Amid China's Objections - Deputy Foreign Minister
    Beijing Slams Washington for Taiwan Content in US Defense Spending Bill
    Sao Tome Cuts Ties With Taiwan, Moves Back Toward One China Policy
    Tags:
    high school, parade, Nazi, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      Translation for students:
      "You think what we want you to think. Erase your own thoughts and assume the thoughts of the state. Enjoy your servitude to whomever we assign to you."
    • Reply
      double bonus
      This is certainly a most inflammatory article on Taiwan.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok