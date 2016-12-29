Register
23:05 GMT +329 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen casts her vote in New Taipei City

    Furious China Reiterates Warning to US Over Taiwan President Visit

    © AFP 2016/ Philippe Lopez
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    125830

    Despite protests from China, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that President Tsai Ing-wen will stop in the US on her way to a diplomatic trip to Latin America.

    The visit will further provoke a China already irritated by a recent telephone call between Tsai and US President-elect Donald Trump, the first such contact between an American and Taiwanese head of state since the administration of President Jimmy Carter. 

    In this Nov. 7, 2012 photo, US and Chinese national flags are hung outside a hotel during the U.S. Presidential election event, organized by the US embassy in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Trump Toys With China Over Taiwan, 'Has Yet to Determine a Red Line'

    Since 1979, the US has functioned on the "One China" principle, that holds that Taiwan is a part of China and is therefore incapable of conducting its own diplomatic relations. Beijing still considers Taipei to be a province, and  Chinese officials say that Tsai’s US visit is a transparent attempt to lobby for the country’s full independence.

    Increasing tensions between the two countries, a US-deployed research drone was recently intercepted by the Chinese Navy, despite Beijing being made aware that it was US property. Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, told The Guardian that, "This looks like signalling from the Chinese in response to Trump’s Taiwan call…The Chinese now have much better control over the military, particularly the navy. It is in China’s interest to send signals before Trump is inaugurated, so that he gets the message and be more restrained once he is office." 

    Taiwanese soldiers operate the US-made M60-A3 tanks during a military exercise in Hualien, Taiwan (File)
    © AP Photo/ Chiang Ying-ying
    Beijing Slams Washington for Taiwan Content in US Defense Spending Bill

    When news of Tsai’s planned US visit first broke, Beijing said they hoped that Washington would "not allow her transit, and does not send any wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' forces."

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing, "We hope the U.S. can abide by the 'one China' policy…and not let her pass through their border, not give any false signals to Taiwan independence forces, and through concrete actions safeguard overall U.S. China relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan strait."

    Tsai’s office announced earlier this month that she would make a diplomatic trip to Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Ecuador, embarking on January 7 and returning January 15. It has been speculated that Tsai will attempt to meet with Trump ahead of his January 20, 2017, inauguration. 

    U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri/File Photo
    Trump Rejects One-China Policy on Taiwan

    Beijing conducted military drills near Taiwan this week, which some have interpreted as a threat. Defense Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun claimed the activity was routine, but added the Chinese military is prepared to deal with Taiwan, if the necessity arises. 

    He told reporters, "The military's holding of exercises is beneficial to raising our ability to oppose Taiwan independence and protecting the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and beneficial to protecting the peaceful development of cross-Taiwan Strait relations and peace and stability there."

    Last Tuesday Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the People’s Daily, "Going forward, China-US relations will face new complexities and uncertain factors… Only if China and the US respect each and give consideration to other’s core interests and key concerns can there be long-term, stable cooperation."

    Related:

    Trump Not Planning to Invest in Taiwan - Trump Organization Representative
    Trump's Phone Talk With Taiwan Leader 'Courtesy Call' - Vice President-Elect
    US State Dept. Was Unaware of Trump's Phone Conversation With Taiwan President
    White House Says US-Taiwan Ties Limited, But Contacts, Joint Work Persist
    Trump Doubles Down on Anti-China Rhetoric After Taiwan Phone Call
    Tags:
    One China policy, diplomatic relations, Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      double bonus
      [Only if China and the US respect each and give consideration to other’s core interests and key concerns can there be long-term, stable cooperation."]
      That goes both ways.
      Thieves getting furious over loot they haven't even been able to steal yet?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok