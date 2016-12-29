Philippine President Denies Claims on Throwing Person Off Helicopter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte denied on Thursday claims that he had thrown an individual off a helicopter.

© REUTERS/ EZRA ACAYAN Flying High as Philippines' Duterte Claims Victory in Drug War

On Tuesday, Duterte made a statement on live television that he had previously thrown a person off a helicopter and threatened to do the same with anyone using public funds for corruption.

"We had no helicopter. We don't use that," Duterte said in an interview with CNN.

Earlier in December, Duterte told a business forum held in Manila that he personally had killed suspected criminals during his time as mayor of Davao City.