Philippine President Denies Claims on Throwing Person Off Helicopter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte denied on Thursday claims that he had thrown an individual off a helicopter.
"We had no helicopter. We don't use that," Duterte said in an interview with CNN.
Earlier in December, Duterte told a business forum held in Manila that he personally had killed suspected criminals during his time as mayor of Davao City.
