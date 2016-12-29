World's Highest Bridge Opens to Traffic in Southern China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The world's highest bridge, the Beipanjiang Bridge, has just opened to traffic in China's southwestern Guizhou province, standing at the equivalent height of a 200-storey building, China's State Council said in a statement on Thursday.

"Situated in rugged mountains and gorges, the 1,341-meter-long [0.8 miles] structure, soars 565 meters above the Baipanjiang Valley… Beipanjiang has just overtaken the Sidu River Bridge in Hubei province to become the world's highest," the statement said.

Construction for the suspension bridge began in 2013 after the plan was approved by China's Transport Ministry. The construction cost amounted to approximately 1 billion yuan ($143 million).

The Beipanjiang Bridge connects the Guizhou and Yunnan provinces, and is expected to cut travel time by almost four hours between provinces, as well as attract new investment.