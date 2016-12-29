Folk Singers Showered With Currency Notes in Cash Strapped India

© REUTERS/ Jitendra Prakash Currency Ban Hurts as India Tops BRICS Nations in Currency-GDP Ratio

New Delhi (Sputnik)Since November 8, when Indian Prime Minister Modi started the demonetization drive, whole of India has been reeling under a severe cash-crunch.

Peoples have to stand in ATM queues for hours, thousands of marriages were cancelled and farmers have been unable to sow the winter crops due to lack of money.

But in stark contrast, a famous folk singer came under an endless cascade of new currency notes amounting to several thousand dollars in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state.The musical event was held in Navsari district of Gujarat where several persons including women showered the notes on the folk singer. The musical event was organised by the local Gurjar Kshatriya Kadia community. The video of the event has become viral.

Earlier, a Gujarati folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi was showered on currency notes during a musical event in the Palanpur area of Banaskantha district of Gujarat.