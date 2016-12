© REUTERS/ Bobby Yip China's Police Detain Nine Suspects in Collapse at Power Plant Construction Site

BEIJING (Sputnik)A civil servant and a security guard died Wednesday when attackers smashed a car into a government building and detonated a bomb in Xinjiang’s Hotan prefecture, the CCTV news channel reported, citing police.

The three assailants were shot dead and three other people were injured, the Public Security Ministry said, according to the channel. It said previously that four terrorists had been involved.

Xinjiang is home to China’s mainly Muslim Uyghur minority and has seen violent anti-government insurgency. At least 200 people have died in attacks allegedly carried out by Uyghur separatists over the past two years.