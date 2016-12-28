Register
28 December 2016
    The long range ballistic Agni-V missile is displayed during Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India.

    China Takes Media Reports at Face Value, Questions Indias Nuke Capable ICBM Test

    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    China has flagged the UN Security Council Resolution 1172 which calls upon both India and Pakistan to cease development of ballistic missile capable of delivering nuclear warheads.

    Chinese soldiers. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Xinhua, Li Gang
    India Keeping Close Watch on Nepal-China Military Drill
    New Delhi (Sputnik) –  A day after media reports claimed India had successfully test-fired a home-developed Inter Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), China has hinted at its intention to raise questions about launch of the ballistic missile at the UN Security Council. 

    "We have noted reports on India's test fire of Agni-V ballistic missile. The UN Security Council has explicit regulations on whether India can develop ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons," Hua Chunying, spokesperson of Chinese foreign ministry.

    The Indian and foreign media had widely reported the "last user trial" of the ICBM Agni V. Technically, Agni-V has a range of 5,000 kms whereas ICBMs have a range of more than 5,500 kms. Second, Indian defense scientists would not have liked to fuel speculation that the missile will target certain Chinese cities. This is because they are aware that majority of Chinese long range missiles are not targeted at the Eurasian land mass consisting of India, Russia and Central Asia.

    "We also notice reports, including some from India and Japan, speculating whether India made this move to counter China. They need to ask the Indian side for their intention behind the move. On the Chinese part, China and India have reached an important consensus that the two countries are not rivals for competition but partners for cooperation as two significant developing countries and emerging economies," Hua Chunying added.

    UNSC Resolution 1172 unanimously adopted after India and Pakistan had conducted nuclear tests in 1998, calls upon both countries to cease development of ballistic missile capable of delivering nuclear warheads. ``Calling on India and Pakistan immediately to stop their nuclear-weapon development programmes, to cease development of ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons and any further production of fissile material for nuclear weapons, the Council encouraged all States to prevent the export of equipment, materials or technology that could in any way assist their programmes for nuclear weapons or for ballistic missiles capable of delivering such weapons,’’ reads the resolution. 

    Nevertheless, India has since then speeded up the development of nuclear capable ballistic missile program citing the need to fill gaps in its deterrence capability. Recently, Manohar Parrikar, India's Defense Minister had said that he would not hesitate to use nuclear weapon first. Indian government had adopted the doctrine of no first use (NFU) after the 1998 nuclear tests.

