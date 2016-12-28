China Launches New Weather Satellite Fengyun-4

© AP Photo/ John Raoux NASA Launches Atlas V Rocket With Revolutionary Weather Satellite Into Space

MOSCOW (Sputnik)China launched a new-generation meteorological satellite, the country's first quantitative remote-sensing satellite in high orbit, Chinese media reported Wednesday.

The satellite was taken into orbit on Sunday by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the media outlet, Fengyun-4 is capable of monitoring atmosphere continuously, helping to improve the quality of weather forecasts and prevent catastrophic consequences of natural disasters.

China has sent 14 meteorological satellites into space, of which seven are still active.

