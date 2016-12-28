Strong Explosion Rocks Afghan Capital Kabul

© AP Photo/ Massoud Hossaini, File Afghan Police Arrest Nearly 600 Suspected Criminals, Foil 8 Explosions in Kabul

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The blast occurred in Kabul's Police District 6 and appears to have targeted a member of the Afghan parliament, the Khaama Press news agency reported.

According to eyewitnesses, cited by the outlet, a suicide bomber set off explosives near his car in the western neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.

TOLO News cited a source as saying a magnetic improvised explosive device detonated inside the car of Afghan parliament’s member Fakuri Behishti, wounding him and killing his bodyguard.

Security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated in recent months. The country has suffered attacks by the Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s. It seeks to enforce strict Islamic laws in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

