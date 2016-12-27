Register
18:49 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Travellers and their luggage are reflected on the floor at Terminal 3 of Beijing's Capital International Airport. (File)

    Two Near Mishaps at Delhi, Goa Airports Leave Travelers in Jitters

    © AFP 2016/ FREDERIC J. BROWN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 30 0 0

    Passengers had a providential escape after two near-fatal misses at different Indian airports. Airlines in near-head-on collision denied any wrongdoing but a Government probe will get to the bottom of the incidents.

    Ships are seen anchored in the Arabian sea following following the closure of the Mumbai port after a maritime accident involving the cargo ship MSC Chitra off the Mumbai coast on August 11, 2010
    © AFP 2016/ Indranil MUKHERJEE
    India to Spend $530 Million on 630 Foot Tall Statue in Arabian Sea
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — A civilian flight landing at Delhi narrowly escaped a head-on collision with another flight on the runway at the Delhi airport on Tuesday. But that hair rising incident was not the end of near misses. In Goa, another private airliner skidded off the runway leading to injuries.

    The IndiGo flight had just arrived in Delhi from Lucknow with 176 passengers while the Spicejet flight with 187 on board was about to take off for Hyderabad when the two aircraft came face to face. The IndiGo pilot suddenly applied the brakes and while passengers for panicked in the chaos, the plane came to a halt after a grating noise, said a source.

    "Following Standard Operating Procedures, [the pilot] took the decision to switch off the engine and reported the incident to the Air Traffic Controller," IndiGo said in a statement.

    Air India plane
    © Flickr/ Christian Junker - AHKGAP
    Poop Trouble: India to Fine Airlines for Mid-Air Dumping of Human Excreta
    SpiceJet also put out a statement denying any negligence. "SpiceJet flight SG 123 operating Delhi-Hyderabad was following the instructions. While taxiing, its crew observed another aircraft on the same taxiway in the opposite direction. Acting promptly, the crew immediately stopped the aircraft and informed the ATC," read the statement.

    Earlier in the morning, a Jet Airways flight with 154 passengers on board skidded off the runway at the Goa Airport. The flight had arrived from Dubai and was bound for Mumbai. The aircraft tilted forward resulting in panic among passengers. About 15 people reportedly suffered minor injuries and fractures.

    As the Goa airport is located in Indian Navy's facility, the naval staff assisted in the evacuation.

    "The Navy responded within 15-20 minutes and all the passengers were evacuated safely out of the aircraft. It would have turned into a catastrophe had the Navy not acted promptly," a Naval spokesperson said.

    The Director General of Civil Aviation has initiated separate probes into both incidents.

    Related:

    Robots to Reduce Turnaround at India's Busiest Airport
    What's in a Name? No More 'Gandhi' Roads and Airports in India?
    Tags:
    air traffic control, plane, pilot, airport, Goa, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok