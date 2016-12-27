Pakistan-India Dialogue Best Way to Overcome Extremism - Foreign Secretary

© AP Photo/ K.M. Chaudary India to Start Dangerous Precedent if Violates Water-Sharing Deal With Pakistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Pakistan believes that dialogue with India is the best way to defeat extremism which is damaging bilateral relations between the countries, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said Tuesday.

“Relations between Pakistan and India have not been very good and the reason is that Pakistan and India are not having any dialogue, there is also misperception about each other. This is not something that our leadership wants…We also believe that it is for the our two counties to sit at the table and share each other perspectives, no matter how difficult the issues are, including extremism that damages the bilateral relations,” Chaudhry told a press conference.