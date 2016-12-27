Register
    Pakistani Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry

    Role of UN Observers Crucial Amid Kashmir Ceasefire Violations

    Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that the role UN Monitoring Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) is crucial in ensuring peace and tranquility at the LoC [Line of Control].

    An Indian army soldier stands guard along barbed wire near the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan
    India Frowns at Kashmir Portion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The recent exchanges of fire on the line of control between Pakistan and India may lead to "strategic miscalculations," making the role of the UN Monitoring Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) crucial to regional peace and stability, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry told Sputnik.

    "The role UN Monitoring Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) is crucial in ensuring peace and tranquility at the LoC [Line of Control]… The Group can also independently monitor the ceasefire violations," Chaudhry said.

    The official accused India of not allowing access to UNMOGIP to its side of the LoC.

    "Pakistan has always extended cooperation to UNMOGIP. These violations carry the potential risk of strategic miscalculation. The international community has a responsibility to ensure India respects its international obligations and commitments for regional peace and stability," he said.

    Indian army soldiers
    Militants Attack India's Army Unit in Kashmir, Three Soldiers Killed - Reports
    Chaudhry accused India of violating the ceasefire more than 310 times since September, with these violations allegedly claiming lives of 46 civilians.

    Kashmir has been disputed between India and Pakistan since the partition of India in 1947. The two countries have gone through three wars over the region, but the conflict has not been resolved.

    The sides have traded blame for violations of the ceasefire on the LoC, while India has accused Pakistan of backing terrorism in Kashmir. In November, New Delhi summoned Pakistani deputy high commissioner to the Ministry of External Affairs over ceasefire violations.

