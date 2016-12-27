Register
    Fowl gather along a backwateer of the Ravi River, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016

    India to Start Dangerous Precedent if Violates Water-Sharing Deal With Pakistan

    © AP Photo/ K.M. Chaudary
    Asia & Pacific
    113904

    Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry expressed hope that India would abide by its obligations under the Indus Water Treaty.

    An Indian army soldier stands guard along barbed wire near the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan, at Krishna Ghati (KG Sector) in Poonch, 290 kilometers (180 miles) from Jammu, India
    © AP Photo/ Channi Anand
    India Frowns at Kashmir Portion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A dangerous precedent would be created if India were to violate the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, which could provide other countries with justification for similar actions, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry told Sputnik.

    In September, the Indian government reviewed the water-sharing treaty and decided to "exploit to the maximum" the waters of the Pakistani-controlled rivers in response to an attack on an Indian military base.

    "Contravention of the treaty or its unilateral abrogation by India will not only violate Indus Water Treaty but also set a precedent providing other countries a possible justification to undertake similar actions," Chaudhry said.

    Chaudhry expressed hope that India would abide by its obligations under the Indus Water Treaty.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan
    © Photo: Facebook/Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad
    Pakistan Summons Indian Envoy Over Targeting of School Van by Indian Forces
    The Indus Water Treaty brokered by the World Bank outlines the share of the six local rivers between India and Pakistan with special provisions for how the water may be used and in what quantity.

    In September, four militants reportedly crossed from Pakistan into India-administered northern Kashmir territory and attacked the Indian base in Uri, killing 19 servicemen. Pakistan denied its involvement.

    Tags:
    Indus Waters Treaty, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Pakistan, India
