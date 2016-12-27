India to Start Dangerous Precedent if Violates Water-Sharing Deal With Pakistan

In September, the Indian government reviewed the water-sharing treaty and decided to "exploit to the maximum" the waters of the Pakistani-controlled rivers in response to an attack on an Indian military base.
"Contravention of the treaty or its unilateral abrogation by India will not only violate Indus Water Treaty but also set a precedent providing other countries a possible justification to undertake similar actions," Chaudhry said.
Chaudhry expressed hope that India would abide by its obligations under the Indus Water Treaty.
In September, four militants reportedly crossed from Pakistan into India-administered northern Kashmir territory and attacked the Indian base in Uri, killing 19 servicemen. Pakistan denied its involvement.
All comments
Show new comments (0)