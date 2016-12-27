Register
17:02 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    14th ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane on September 8, 2016

    India Reorients Strategy to Counter China in Asia Pacific Trade Pact

    © AFP 2016/ NOEL CELIS
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 13413

    India has agreed to cut the import duty on goods from China but insists on better deal in services.

    Indian navy personnel stand on board war ship Godavari during its decommissioning at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
    India Outpaced China in Naval Patrolling of Indian Ocean
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India is trying to win the confidence of Asia-Pacific nations by reorienting its approach towards the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). India has decided to play the host for negotiations on the RCEP trade deal in July next year. The pact aims to cover goods, services, investments, economic and technical cooperation, competition and intellectual property rights.

    RCEP comprises the 10 economies of the ASEAN members: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam besides six of its free trade partners: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. RCEP is being considered an ambitious trade bloc that envisages the economic integration countries with 45 per cent of the world population and a combined gross domestic product of $21.3 trillion. However, it is not an exclusive trading club and its members are also part of other multi-nation trade bodies such as APEC.

    An Indian army soldier stands guard along barbed wire near the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan, at Krishna Ghati (KG Sector) in Poonch, 290 kilometers (180 miles) from Jammu, India
    © AP Photo/ Channi Anand
    India Frowns at Kashmir Portion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
    At the Laos Ministerial in August, India had agreed to abdicate its own proposal of a three-tier system of tariff concessions and offer 42.5 per cent elimination of tariff lines to China. Since the Laos Ministerial, India has softened its approach towards tariff elimination on goods. But it wants to remain unyielding on its proposals for the services sector where it has an upper hand. Government officials termed the upcoming July meeting as very important for India as any failure would further China's dominance in the region.

    The meeting will be watched closely because by then US President-elect Donald Trump will be firmly in the saddle. Trump has vowed to kill the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) which was considered a Hillary-Obama initiative to weaken China's economic influence in the region.

    Related:

    India Frowns at Kashmir Portion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
    India Outpaced China in Naval Patrolling of Indian Ocean
    India to Set Up Combat-Capable Intel Service to Keep Vigil on Chinese Activities
    India, China Facing Off in Military Cooperation Race in SE Asia
    Tags:
    Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok