Indian to Spare No Effort to Rescue Father Tom - Indian Foreign Minister

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Stung by an abducted Indian priest's lament in an online video, India's External Affairs Minister Susham Swaraj has no effort will be spared to secure the release of Father Tom.

"We have spared no effort and will spare no effort to secure Father Tom's release from captivity," Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

​"I have seen the video from Father Tom. He is an Indian citizen and the life of every Indian is most precious for us. We got Father Alex Prem Kumar and Judith D Souza released from Afghanistan," she stated.

​Expressing India government's resolve to bring Father Tom back, Foreign Minister Swaraj cited the examples of some Indian Christians whom the government was able to get released from the Taliban's captivity in Afghanistan.

​Earlier Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swarup pointed out that fighting is going on in Yemen where there is no central authority. ``With regard to the safe release of Father Tom who was abducted some months ago, we have been in regular touch with countries in the region, especially Saudi Arabia and also the local Yemeni authorities. Efforts continue in this regard."

Earlier on Monday, Father Tom Uzhunnalil, abducted by Daesh, had pleaded for help from the fellow Christians including Pope Francis and the Indian government.

``If I were a European priest, I would have been taken more seriously. I am from India. I am perhaps not considered of much value," he had said.

A priest from the south Indian state of Kerala, Father Tom was kidnapped by Daesh when it attacked a care home of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in Aden.