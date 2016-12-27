Register
17:03 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Inundated cars are seen on a flooded street after a storm in the eastern suburbs of Sydney (File)

    Child, 5 Adults Still Missing After 2 Days of Flooding in Central Australia

    © AFP 2016/ PETER PARKS
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 5402

    According to media reports, search by the police continues for an infant and five adults who are believed to be missing somewhere between the Northern Territory and Western Australia after two days of severe flooding in the central part of the country.

    Floods in Indonesia. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ TIMUR MATAHARI
    Over 100,000 People in Indonesia Evacuated Amid Heavy Floods
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The search by the police continues for an infant and five adults who are believed to be missing somewhere between the Northern Territory and Western Australia after two days of severe flooding in the central part of the country, local media reported Tuesday.

    "The infant is with their parents. We don't know what food or water they have with them but there's plenty of water in that area due to the flooding … We are concerned, obviously, and we're making efforts to ensure we can locate them as soon as possible," Acting Superintendent Brendan Muldoon was quoted as saying by the ABC broadcaster.

    According to the broadcaster, the six people set off in two cars to the Northern Territory from Western Australia on Sunday. They did not make it to their destination. Muldoon said that ground searches of almost 100 kilometers (62 miles) of road had to be aborted due to the impossible conditions of road travel.

    A helicopter was reportedly sent to the site where the travelers were deemed to be on Tuesday. The cars of the travelers were found, but it was not reported whether or not the travelers were with the cars.

    On Sunday, regions of central Australia sustained heavy rains and flooding, which lead to the closing of Uluru National Park.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Nearly 40 Dead, Over 92,000 Homeless in Niger Amid Flooding, OCHA Says
    Heavy Rains, Flooding Affect Over 50,000 Homes in Guatemala
    Investors Come Flooding Back to Russian Bonds in Spite of Sanctions
    Tags:
    missing, floods, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok