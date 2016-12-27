Child, 5 Adults Still Missing After 2 Days of Flooding in Central Australia

© AFP 2016/ TIMUR MATAHARI Over 100,000 People in Indonesia Evacuated Amid Heavy Floods

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The search by the police continues for an infant and five adults who are believed to be missing somewhere between the Northern Territory and Western Australia after two days of severe flooding in the central part of the country, local media reported Tuesday.

"The infant is with their parents. We don't know what food or water they have with them but there's plenty of water in that area due to the flooding … We are concerned, obviously, and we're making efforts to ensure we can locate them as soon as possible," Acting Superintendent Brendan Muldoon was quoted as saying by the ABC broadcaster.

According to the broadcaster, the six people set off in two cars to the Northern Territory from Western Australia on Sunday. They did not make it to their destination. Muldoon said that ground searches of almost 100 kilometers (62 miles) of road had to be aborted due to the impossible conditions of road travel.

A helicopter was reportedly sent to the site where the travelers were deemed to be on Tuesday. The cars of the travelers were found, but it was not reported whether or not the travelers were with the cars.

On Sunday, regions of central Australia sustained heavy rains and flooding, which lead to the closing of Uluru National Park.

