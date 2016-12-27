Korean Air Allows Active Use of Force, Tasers Against In-Flight Violence

© AFP 2016/ JUNG YEON-JE Unionized Pilots of Korean Air Lines to Hold 12-Day Strike in Late December

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Korean Airlines said Tuesday that it will now allow its flight attendants to actively consider using more force, including the use of taser guns, during cases of in-flight violence, local media reported.

"Korean Air will react more firmly and actively against in-flight violence that threatens the overall safety of the flight," the airline said in a press release, as quoted by Yonhap News.

According to the media outlet, the airline said it revised its restrictive guidelines on the use of tasers so that flight attendants will now be able to actively use the electric weapon when necessary. The media outlet added that flight attendants will go through additional training following the rule change.

The decision comes after a 35-year-old South Korean man went on a drunken rampage during a Korean Airlines flight Wednesday. During the incident, a flight attendant pointed a taser gun at the passenger, but the weapon was never fired.

