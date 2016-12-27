China Stresses Peaceful, Open Cyberspace in New Security Strategy

© Photo: Pixabay China Passes Security Law Against Cyber Interference

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Chinese government vows to crack down on cybercrime, protect national security and ensure international cooperation, according to Xinhua news agency.

In November, Beijing adopted a new cybersecurity law, which worried technology companies around the world, who saw the new legislation as protectionist.

The law allows security agencies to take measures, including assets freezes, against organizations or individuals suspected of interfering with or attacking China's information infrastructure.

It also stipulates for companies operating in China to store personal user and business information when carrying out operations on Chinese-based servers. The information could be used by government security reviews in an effort to defend against possible cyber intrusions.