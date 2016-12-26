India Doubles Power Supply to Nepal, Promises More

© AFP 2016/ DIPTENDU DUTTA India Assures Cross Border Support to Nepal

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has signed a contract to supply additional power to energy-starved Nepal from the beginning of New Year. The agreement to double the supply of Indian power to Nepal comes at a time when China is also wooing Kathmandu.

Currently, Nepal imports 80 megawatt of power from India. The new agreement will give Nepal 40 MW from January and another 40 MW from February to May. This demand for power in Nepal is the highest during these months.

Sources told Sputnik that India is accelerating work to enhance the transmission capacity so that total power supply to the Himalayan country reaches 300 Megawatt. Two India-Nepal transmission lines are about to be completed and a formal agreement is expected to be signed shortly. India is also exploring the possibility of supplying power through another route.