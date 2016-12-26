India's Counter-Terrorism Body Arrests Daesh Militant

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Indian National Investigation Agency, a counter-terrorism service, arrested Mosiuddin Abu Musa, an Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) sympathizer, who was planning to carry out murders of foreigners in the city of Kolkata, the agency said in a statement Monday.

"The accused, Md. Mosiuddin was found involved in furthering the terrorist conspiracy of the ISIS in India and Bangladesh… Investigation has established that on the instructions of his handler, Abu Suleiman, the accused Abu Musa went to Srinagar in May, 2016, to carry out LONE WOLF attack on foreign tourists…The accused also planned to attack and kill foreigners near the Mother Teresa House at the Ripon Street in Kolkata," the statement read.

The agency added that a revolver with ammunition and a knife were seized during the arrest.

On Wednesday, the US Department of State said that the US nationals in New Delhi, India need to remain alert because of an increased threat of Daesh attacks on religious sites and places of festival celebrations.

The Daesh is outlawed in the Russia and numerous other countries.