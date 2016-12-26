Indian Police Arrests Four in Alleged Gang Rape of US National

New Delhi (Sputnik) – The Delhi Police has arrested four people including an employee of a five-star hotel for drugging and gang raping a 25-year-old US national in March this year.
"The four accused – a tour guide, a driver & helper of a tourist bus and the hotel worker – have been arrested in the case. The police will demand their custody for interrogation," said Deependra Pathak, a senior Delhi Police officer.
The US national had arrived in New Delhi on December 20 to join the investigations and recorded her testimony in front of a court. The woman, in her complaint sent from the US via email, had alleged that she was raped by the men for two days. She also reiterated before the judicial magistrate that accused had threatened her with harm if she reported the matter to anybody.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi police for alleged lapses in the case.
"I have sought a status report on the investigations. Such instances defame India. The confidence of women in the police decreases. The police should have obeyed the directions of High Court and called a counselor from DCW," said the DCW chief Swati Maliwal.
Last month, a man was arrested following an accusation of rape by a Japanese tourist.
India's rape laws are among the severest in the world. Even an inappropriate touch or gesture qualifies as rape.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete India is certainly getting a bad reputation..apart from hygiene issues! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Come visit India the land of rape. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Indian film world should pay compensation. It is no more an art but a perversion.
topolcats
copius
Bring your wife, daughters, mothers and sisters for an unforgettable experience of a life time.
dna1991