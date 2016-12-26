Register
    Railway policemen stand guard at a railway station following high alert in Ahmadabad, Gujarat state, India, Sunday, March 6, 2016

    Indian Police Arrests Four in Alleged Gang Rape of US National

    © AP Photo/ Ajit Solanki
    Asia & Pacific
    The Delhi Commission for Women has attacked the Delhi Police for nine months of inaction on a complaint of gang rape by a US national. The police now claims to have arrested four including a staffer of a five-star hotel.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) – The Delhi Police has arrested four people including an employee of a five-star hotel for drugging and gang raping a 25-year-old US national in March this year.

    "The four accused – a tour guide, a driver & helper of a tourist bus and the hotel worker – have been arrested in the case. The police will demand their custody for interrogation," said Deependra Pathak, a senior Delhi Police officer.

    Mother brutally thrashes toddler
    © Photo: YouTube/Hindustan Times
    Video of Mother Brutally Beating up Child Goes Viral in India [GRAPHIC VIDEO]
    The police in Delhi made the arrests three weeks after it registered the case.

    The US national had arrived in New Delhi on December 20 to join the investigations and recorded her testimony in front of a court. The woman, in her complaint sent from the US via email, had alleged that she was raped by the men for two days. She also reiterated before the judicial magistrate that accused had threatened her with harm if she reported the matter to anybody.

    Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi police for alleged lapses in the case.

    "I have sought a status report on the investigations. Such instances defame India. The confidence of women in the police decreases. The police should have obeyed the directions of High Court and called a counselor from DCW," said the DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

    Indian students of Saint Joseph Degree college participate in an anti-rape protest in Hyderabad on September 13, 2013
    © AFP 2016/ Noah SEELAM
    Horrifying 'Rape Videos' Become Best Sellers on Illicit Indian Market
    "This is a very serious matter and a gross violation of the directives of the Delhi High Court wherein it was ordered that the duty officer, immediately, upon receipt of the complaint/ information of a rape case, intimate the same to the Rape Crisis Cell which shall provide counselling and other support services to the rape victim. The same has been elucidated in standing order No. 303/2016 of the Delhi Police," the DCW said in its notice to the Delhi Police.

    Last month, a man was arrested following an accusation of rape by a Japanese tourist.

    India's rape laws are among the severest in the world. Even an inappropriate touch or gesture qualifies as rape.

      topolcats
      India is certainly getting a bad reputation..apart from hygiene issues!
      copius
      Come visit India the land of rape.
      Bring your wife, daughters, mothers and sisters for an unforgettable experience of a life time.
      dna1991
      The Indian film world should pay compensation. It is no more an art but a perversion.
