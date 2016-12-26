US Ignores Afghanistan Sending Foreign Donors' Money to Abusive Militia Leaders

© AP Photo/ Noorullah Shirzada Afghanistan Police Kill Top Taliban Commander in Ghazni Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US authorities have ignored the fact that Afghanistan's authorities sometimes send money allocated to the country's spy agencies by foreign donors to militia groups that violate human rights, media reported Monday, citing sources.

The Afghan national directorate of security (NDS) had been arming several groups across the country in order to make them fight against the Taliban Islamist movement and other militant groups. For these purposes, the Afghan agency uses money sent to Kabul by its foreign partners, among other sources.

According to The Guardian newspaper, some of these militiamen used the received funds to reach their own goals that could contradict the goals of the NDS and even result in clashes of such militants with the government forces.

Kabul reportedly provided some $85,000 to arm a group in one of the northern provinces, however part of this sum had been allegedly spent to create a private prison for the enemies of its leader, while his fighters also attacked a local politician.

US officials, including the ones from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), refused to comment on the situation, the paper added.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with Taliban insurgents and other extremist factions operating in the country.