Chinese Industrial Output to Increase 6% in 2016 - Industry Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The telecommunications and Internet sectors experienced an especial growth boost in 2016, at 53 and 40 percent respectively, the CCTV broadcaster reported, citing the minister.

According to Ning Jizhe, the director of the National Bureau of Statistics, also quoted by the broadcaster, China would meet its GDP growth objective of 6.5 to 6.7 percent in 2016.

Chinese economy reportedly grew 6.7 percent in each of the first three quarters of 2016.

After a long period of vigorous growth, Chinese economy slowed down in the last two years. In January, China reported its 2015 GDP increase to be the lowest in over 20 years.

