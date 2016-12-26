India Approves $45Mln Plan to Add Teeth to Elite Forces for Surgical Strikes

New Delhi (Sputnik) — After much dilly-dallying, the Indian government has approved a purchase plan to equip its small unit of commandos specialized in carrying out operations deep within enemy territory.
The $45 million purchase plan will include over 1,100 automatic assault rifles, 20 light machine guns, rocket launchers and more than a thousand of freefall parachutes. All these weapon systems will be procured under the fast track procedure.
India's Special Forces constitutes approximately 18,000 armed personnel including support staff which is almost equal or higher in number to those of special commandos of US, UK and Russia. It is said that India had gone in for rapid expansion of the Special Forces unnecessarily, resulted in massive dilution of combat potential of the forces. A total of 15 battalions have created a scenario where they forced to be operational with limited training, arms and equipment.
