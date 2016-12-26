Afghanistan Police Kill Top Taliban Commander in Ghazni Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Afghan National Police on Monday killed a senior Taliban commander during an anti-terror operation in the country's central province of Ghazni, local media reported Monday.

Afghanistan's police killed Mullah Firoz Jahadi among five other militants of the Islamist movement and injured another nine, the TOLO news channel reported, citing the country's Interior Ministry.

© AFP 2016/ JAWED TANVEER Afghan Forces Repel Taliban Attack on Security Checkpoint, Kill 5 Militants

During the operation, police officers had seized two rocket launchers, two PK machine guns and one vehicle, the media outlet added.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability in the Asian country is supported by regular terror attacks and killings of civilians.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! https://telegram.me/sputniknewsint