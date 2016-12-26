Chinese Court Jails Ex-Deputy Sports Minister for 10.5 Years for Corruption

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China’s former Deputy Sports Minister Xiao Tian has been jailed for 10.5 years for taking bribes, local media reported citing a court ruling.

The court in Nanyang in the central Henan province told the former fencer to repay 500,000 yuan ($71,900) in fines. His property will be confiscated, the national CCTV channel reported.

The court reportedly found the former deputy minister guilty of receiving 7.96 million yuan ($1.2 million) worth of bribes during his time in various government jobs in 1997-2014.

More recently, he served as the vice director of China State Sports Administration until June 2015 when a graft investigation was launched against him by the ruling Communist party. He was expelled from the party months later. The former athlete has confessed and apologized for committing the crime.

