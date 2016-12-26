China Tests New Prototype of 5th-Generation Stealth Fighter

–

BEIJING (Sputnik)The improved version of what was earlier known as the J-31 made its maiden flight last Friday in the northeastern city of Shenyang, the China Daily reported.

The flight test comes four years after the initial prototype took to the skies in 2012 and stayed airborne for 11 minutes. An Aviation Industry Corp official confirmed the test but declined to give any details.

The daily reported the state-of-the-art aircraft appeared to be stealthier and had enhanced electronics and a larger payload capacity, while its new lean frame made the FC-31 lighter and more maneuverable.

