NEW DELHI (Sputnik)The locally developed nuclear capable Agni-V, which has a strike range of over 3,700 miles, was fired on Monday morning, according to DRDO.

Indian media reported that the officials were still evaluating the parameters of the launch to determine the exact rate of success.

The test, if fully successful, would reportedly mark the fourth and final stage of the experimental phase and allow to introduce the weapon into the Indian Army's arsenal.