Poll: Ban Ki-moon Leads Over Other Likely Presidential Candidates in South Korea

BEIJING (Sputnik) – According to the Realmeter polling agency, Ban’s popular support has increased by 2.8 percent over the past week, reaching 23.3 percent, which is 0.2 percent higher than the rating of his closest rival, the former head of the main opposition Democratic Party Moon Jae-in.
South Korean parliament decided to impeach the President Park Geun-hye on December 9 after it became known that the president's close friend Choi Soon-sil, who does not hold any official posts in the government or president's administration, got familiar with texts of dozens of president's speeches and possibly used her ties to the president for her own financial benefit. Choi, as well as 2 former officials from the president's administration, have been arrested and accused of corruption and abuse of authority.
The Constitutional Court has six months to decide upon validity of the parliament's impeachment of Park. If the impeachment is recognized valid, presidential elections should be called within 2 months.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Ban is not the leader that S Korea needs, which is an independent leader who will put Korean interests ahead of US interests. Ban's tenure at the UN has shown that he has no backbone.
