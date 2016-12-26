MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The earthquake occurred at 01:23 GMT on Monday at a depth of 10 kilometers (approximately 6 miles), 61 kilometers (about 38 miles) north of Namuac, a city located in the Philipinne Cagayan Valley region, according to the USGS.

5.0 earthquake, 25km NE of General Luna, Philippines. 2016-12-24 00:09:35 at epicenter (24m ago, depth 61km). https://t.co/zmkMWz8bE1 — Earthquakes Tsunamis (@NewEarthquake) 23 декабря 2016 г.

​No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been provided to date.