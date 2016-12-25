Register
    France's President Francois Hollande, left, shakes hand with Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, prior to a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015.

    UN Secretary-General Denies Bribery Allegations, Says He'll Seek an Apology

    Outgoing UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is denying allegations made December 24 in the Sisa Journal that he took bribes from a Korean business magnate a decade ago.

    The weekly South Korean magazine reported that Ban took $230,000 in bribes from South Korean entrepreneur Park Yeon-cha while serving as South Korea's foreign minister in 2005. Park was implicated in the bribery scandal that engulfed the family and staff of former President of Korea Roh Moo-hyun, the Korea Times reports.

    United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-moon delivers a speech during the Arctic/Svalbard presentation at the COP21 UN climate change conference in Le Bourget, northeast of Paris, on December 5, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS SAMSON
    Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon Expresses Wish to Serve South Korea After UN Term

    The secretary-general has denied the allegations through UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. ""The allegations are completely false and groundless," he said in a statement late December 24.Sisa Journal suggests the bribes were offered to get Ban to help smooth the way for Park's business operations in foreign countries or perhaps to arrange a marriage between his children and Ban's.

    "An official letter will be sent to the editor-in-chief of the Sisa Journal to ask for its apology and cancellation of the report."

    Park was arrested last year for tax evasion in the amount of many millions, for giving bribes to businesses and for giving kickbacks to high ranking politicians, government and law enforcement officials, according to the Korea Times. 

    Meanwhile, the Yonhap News Agency reports that a chief prosecutor who investigated high profile lobbying scandals around the time of the alleged bribery heard nothing of it.

    "Many people have been calling me since this morning, but I don't know anything about it," Lee In-kyu, former chief investigator at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, told Yonhap.

      jas
      Not surprised
      Donny
      I know it is only an accusation but it would explain many UN things.
      marcanhalt
      You want to ruin a man's political career in Asia? Infidelity will never do, and anything that involves murder will never leave a trail of blood. Just accuse him of corruption. Chances are that 1000 our of 1001 will be guilty of it, too. Ban Ki-Moon should have never let it be known, now that his 'tour of duty' at the UN was done, that he is now available to run for President of S. Korea in light of the fact that the present President is being impeached. NO ONE in S. Korea wants a President that has worn UN nappies. No one! No one mistrusts the UN like an Asian, so they will find a pretext to kill any ambitions he might have.
