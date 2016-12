© REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji South Korean Opposition Condemns President Park Claims Impeachment Lacks Legal Grounds

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The protest was a peaceful demonstration and took place without incidents at Gwanghwamun Square, the Yonhap news agency reported.

On December 9, the South Korean parliament voted in favor of starting the process of impeachment against the embattled leader over the "shadow adviser" scandal involving Choi Soon-sil, Park's long-standing friend.

The decision is now with the country's Constitutional Court. Country's Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn has become acting president until the constitutional court approves or rejects his appointment.