Up to 6,000 People Forced to Spend Two Nights at Airport in Snow-Bound Hokkaido

Singaporeans stuck in Hokkaido airport since Thursday due to snow https://t.co/xW8hrgueM3 pic.twitter.com/UcqIvEUtbn — The Straits Times (@STcom) December 24, 2016

A total of 287 flights were suspended on Friday. Bad weather caused ground transport to stop as well, with up to 262 electric trains canceling their routes. Having no means to go home or even check into a hotel, passengers were forced to spend two nights at the airport.

On top of that, there was a shortage of warm blankets at the airport, with only 4,000 blankets available. The authorities had to turn to nearby Self-Defense Force bases for help.

Air traffic was resumed on Saturday morning. To resume railway traffic, local authorities will need more time to clear snow from train tracks.

