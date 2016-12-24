Over 100,000 People in Indonesia Evacuated Amid Heavy Floods

© AP Photo/ Heri Juanda Another Powerful Earthquake Strikes Indonesia - USGS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Jakarta Globe media outlet, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency registered 105,758 residents affected by the floods, while 104,378 of them remain at the agency's evacuation posts.

On Wednesday, central Indonesian districts were hit by a heavy flood, with thousands of houses and infrastructure seriously damaged. The authorities introduced a state of emergency on Thursday, which will reportedly last till January 4.

There were no reports about casualties among residents.