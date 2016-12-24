Beijing Sends 'Clear Signal' for US to Stick to 'One-China' Policy

Andrei Korneyev, deputy director of the Institute of Asian and African Studies in Moscow, said that Donald Trump’s election has caused serious concern in Beijing about a possible change in the US foreign policy, with some analysts predicting inevitable conflicts in bilateral relations that could be fraught with a military showdown.
The call came at a time of heightened tensions between Taiwan and China since the election of Tsai Ing-wen’s pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) earlier this year.
“What is important, however, is that despite the controversial statements made by Trump and his transitional team, China still hopes that reason will eventually prevail and Chinese-US relations will progress in a constructive way,” Korneyev told Sputnik China.
“In an interview with Renmin Ribao, Wang Yi said that shortly after Mr. Trump’s election, Chinese President Xi Jinping got in touch with him and the two underscored their shared desire to maintain close ties between their two countries,” Andrei Korneyev told Sputnik China.
“Wang Yi said that mutual respect and attention to each other’s frundamental interests and concerns hold the key to long-lasting and stable cooperation, which he described as ‘a historical tendency that no one can change at will,’” Korneyev noted.
He added that even though the Chinese foreign Minister didn’t mention Donald Trump by name, it was exactly the US President-elect he had in mind.
“Many experts see this as a clear signal to the new US Administration that any attempts to reconsider America’s long-standing policy on China [whereby Washington shifted diplomatic recognition of China from the government in Taiwan to Beijing] could lead to a complete destabilization of relations between the two countries,” Andrei Korneyev concluded.
The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States will take place on Friday, January 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete [“Wang Yi said that mutual respect and attention to each other’s frundamental interests and concerns hold the key to long-lasting and stable cooperation, which he described as ‘a historical tendency that no one can change at will,’”] Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The key fact that Jimmy Carter did not pursue in his naive recognition of "one China" was that he forgot to ask the Taiwanese people what they wanted. For the record, they do not want China interfering with their lives. The only people interested in this policy, are the Taiwanese businessmen who want an open market with the mainland. It is through greed that the Taiwanese are being sold out, and from within. And greed is what greases the wheels of a loss of sovereignty. What Trump did with his December 2 phone call, is remind Taiwan that "I am with you on the matter of your sovereignty", and that was all.
double bonus
China must need to be lied to in public to continue feeding
their delusions about whether Taiwan is an ally of the USA.
1979 was during the Cold War. The US might have recognized Peking,
but they never should have pretended to abandon Taiwan, where China
now insists on a One China Policy that cannot exist with Taiwan. How is pretending Taiwan is part of Mainland China compatible with US interests?
The SU ended in 1991, and the Berlin Wall fell in 1989.
So, from 1917 that is between 72-74 years.
72-74 years from 1949 is 2021-2023.
Maybe we will see the fall of Communism in China, soon?
Why did the US Media stop criticizing China about Tienanmen Square in 1989?
Back in the 1980's, Chinese Communism was seen as Totalitarian and Dictatorial.
Now, the US is supposed to just surrender Taiwan to them,
because of some naming convention called One China Policy?
