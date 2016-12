ANKARA (Sputnik) — The Istanbul prosecutor's office has issued a total of 41 arrest warrants for people suspected of Daesh ties, NTV broadcaster reported, citing police sources.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Daesh had released a video showing a barbaric execution by fire of two allegedly Turkish soldiers. Turkish authorities have not confirmed the information.

On August 24, Turkish forces, backed by US-led coalition aircraft, began a military operation dubbed the Euphrates Shield to clear the Syrian border town of Jarabulus and the surrounding area of Daesh. As Jarabulus was retaken, the offensive moved further southwest.