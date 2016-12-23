Philippines Approves Increased Budget For 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 2017 budget amounts to 3.35 trillion peso (approximately $67 billion), while in 2016 the budget was totaling 3.002 trillion peso.

"This budget is a credible budget where every peso will be spent for the governments, for the gains of the Filipino people," Duterte said on Thursday, at the official signing ceremony, as quoted by the Philippine Star newspaper.

Duterte added that the budget, which he labeled as "pro-people, pro-investment, pro-growth and pro-development" would be used to fund education and health facilities as well as to support farmers.

Duterte, a former city mayor with a crime-fighting reputation, was sworn in as president in late June on promises to crack down on illegal drugs and end criminality in the country within six months.