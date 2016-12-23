Russian Foreign Ministry Sees Putin's Visit to Japan as 'Breakthrough'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During Putin's visit, Russia and Japan agreed to step up economic cooperation on the disputed Kuril Islands which have been a sticking point in peace treaty talks. Japan claims the Russian territory, gained after World War II, to be its own and has made its return a condition for signing the treaty.

"I think [Putin's] visit can be characterized as a breakthrough. We see a powerful boost that was given to the development of Russia-Japan relations in all directions of bilateral ties – economic, political and humanitarian cooperation on the international arena," Morgulov said during a session of the Consulting Committee on the promotion of Russian-Japanese inter-parliamentary and inter-regional cooperation.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Krivosheyev Japan Prepares to Discuss Kuril Islands Economic Projects With Russia in 2017

The deputy foreign minister added that the visit's results were unprecedented in terms of the amount of signed documents – 12 interstate documents and 68 commercial projects were signed and approved.

Putin visited Japan on December 15-16. Major topics for discussions were lying in the fields of economics, trade, culture and perspectives for reaching a peace agreement.

Moscow and Tokyo never signed a permanent peace treaty after the World War II due to a disagreement over the group of islands, which Russia calls the Southern Kurils and Japan the Northern Territories, encompassing Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai.