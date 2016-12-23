India's Monetary Reform Contributes to Reduction of Sex Trafficking

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Guardian, Indian advocacy and rescue groups admitted reduced number of women and girls, forced into sex work, entering their shelters, with some even reporting reductions up to 90 percent.

© Photo: Pixabay Falling Gender Ratio Makes Indian Supreme Court Ban Search Engine Ads on Sex Determination

The activists said that withdrawal of the most used banknotes from circulation deprived sex buyers from cheap sexual services.

However, some advocacy groups considered that strain of demonetization on poor communities could push more women and girls into sex work, or force those already in industry to work for free.

In early November, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetization of 500 and 1,000-rupee ($7.3 and $14.6) currency banknotes, making them invalid, to help counter black money, fake currency business and corruption. According to Modi, people holding invalid banknotes can exchange them in banks and post offices between November 10 and December 30.

According to media reports, citizens have had to spend hours in line to change the old banknotes for the new ones, while there is a limit on withdrawing new banknotes.