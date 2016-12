© AFP 2016/ FILIPPO MONTEFORTE Russian Black Sea Fleet to Receive 3 Submarines, 2 Frigates in 2017 - Commander

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — USS Alexandria and USS Pasadena are improved Los Angeles-class attack submarine with advanced combat systems, the Navy said.

“The Los Angeles-class attack submarines USS Pasadena and USS Alexandria arrived in Yokosuka and Sasebo, Japan, respectively [on] December 22 for visits as part of each's Indo-Asia-Pacific patrol,” the release stated.

Both submarines are capable of executing anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike, naval special warfare involving special operations forces, irregular warfare and mine warfare, the Pacific Fleet said.