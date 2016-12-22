Indian Commando Across Pakistan Border to Receive Lethal Weapon

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's Special Forces will be getting more teeth as the Defense Acquisition Council's (DAC) December 23 meeting may approve the purchase of the latest assault rifles and lightweight long range machine guns equipped with night sights. The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) is India's highest decision making body for defense purchases and is headed by the Minister of Defense. The DAC may also approve the purchase of more M4 automatic rifles from the US.

The new equipment will be earmarked for the Special Forces that carried out `surgical strikes' across the Line of Control (the de facto border between India and Pakistan). According to the proposal, Special Forces will be equipped with sniper rifles and automatic general purpose machine guns along with approximately 1,000 personal automatic rifles. Apart from this, the purchase plan includes two dozen lightweight rocket launchers and 500 pistols.

According to sources, the Special Forces will be equipped with latest version of Carl Gustaf rocket launchers that are much lighter than the current version. New launchers will have intelligent-sighting system and programmable ammunition. Rocket launchers will be made in the Indian Ordnance factory and delivery may start next year.