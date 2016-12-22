South Korea to Ask German Prosecution to Help Investigate President Park Scandal

South Korea's independent council for the corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye plans to seek assistance from the German prosecution in the extradition of the daughter of Park's arrested friend at the heart of the scandal Choi Soon-sil, as well as in investigation of corruption by Choi’s company in Frankfurt, media reported Thursday.
TOKYO (Sputnik) — Choi's daughter 20-year-old Chung Yoo-ra reportedly left South Korea for Germany in September, The prosecution will seek help of German authorities in extraditing her back to South Korea. The court warrant has been issued to question her on charges of business obstruction. The council also is working on liquidating her South Korean passport, the Yonhap news agency reported.
The German prosecution is ready to cooperate with its counterpart after they will receive the formal request, according to the media outlet. German investigation is currently trying to locate Chung Yoo-ra while also investigating the allegations of money-laundering by Choi's company in Frankfurt, the news agency added.
A political scandal around the president broke out in late October when media reported that Park allowed Choi, her friend and "shadow adviser," who held no official post, to edit her speeches thus letting her influence the country's policy. Moreover, Choi is accused of pressuring South Korean big corporations and extorting money from them for her non-commercial funds.
On December 9, South Korea's parliament voted in favor of removing Park from office. Country's Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn has become acting president until the constitutional court approves or rejects his appointment.
The Constitutional Court has six months to decide upon validity of the parliament's impeachment of Park. If the impeachment is recognized valid, presidential elections should be called within 2 months.
