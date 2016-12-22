India Plans Himalayan Web of Radars For Real Time Weather Info to Armed Forces

© AFP 2016/ DIPTENDU DUTTA India Prepares to Detect Airborne Threat in Difficult Himalayan Terrain

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian Armed Forces deployed on the treacherous heights of the Himalayas will soon start receiving better weather forecasts. The government has planned a web of doppler radar across the country especially on the border with China.

Sources told Sputnik that the Indian Air Force and the Ministry of Earth Sciences have planned for 22 doppler radars in strategically important locations in the Himalayas. The final aim is to replace all the weather forecasting systems with Doppler radars by 2019.

Sources say the Indian government had chalked out a $ 45 million integrated Himalayan Meteorology Program in August 2014 but the project is far behind schedule. The Indian Air Force is facing severe problems in this terrain due to unavailability of proper weather forecasts. The Doppler Weather Radar network currently operates at 145 locations including some Himalayan states. But most of the time they are non-functional due to failure of support systems or lack of critical spares parts. India has incurred a total of $37 million towards installation and repairs & maintenance of all Doppler Radar Systems since 2002.

"At times radars remain non-functional due to failure of support systems or critical spares parts. As and when non-functionality scenario develops, the said 24X7 severe weather surveillance is carried out through half-hourly updates of geostationary satellites and other polar orbital satellites covering India and its neighborhood," says Y S Chowdary, India's Minister of State for Earth Sciences.

However, India has placed an order to import of spares in November this year.